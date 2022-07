Anushka Sharma endorses R K Marble

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

R K Marble has launched a campaign conceptualised by Mullen Lintas featuring Anushka Sharma.

Talking about the campaign, Vikas Patni, Managing Director of R K Marble said: “Over the past 33 years, we have built a legacy of trust through our transparent practices. We hope this campaign nurtures that trust, helping the end customers experience complete peace of mind while building their dream homes.”

Added Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas: “In a category that lacks transparency and is highly commoditised, R K Marble is one player that offers fair and fixed price, across the wide variety of marbles, to its consumers. We wanted to break away from the rest and take a definitive positioning that is ownable in the long term.”