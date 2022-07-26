Anand Chakravarthy joins Omnicom as Chief Growth Officer

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its new Chief Growth Officer. He will report to Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of OMG India.

Speaking on his appointment, Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “I am delighted to welcome Anand on board. His extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalize on new growth opportunities in an emerging market.”

Said Chakravarthy (Andy to friends and colleagues): “I am thrilled to be a part of OMG India and getting the opportunity to work with Kartik and his leadership team, for whom I have immense respect. OMG is recognized globally for its thought leadership and building future forward capabilities – a critical need in the industry today. Working in this ecosystem with this team and leveraging these capabilities to help brands evolve without any limitations is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to fully committing to OMG’s vision and pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth.”