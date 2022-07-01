Advent PR secures communication mandate for Hygiene Plus

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Advent Public Relations, a Delhi-based PR agency, has bagged the communication mandate for Hygiene Plus Pvt. Ltd. The agency will be in charge of organizing, executing, and administering Hygiene Plus’s innovative and strategic communication plans.

Talking about the association, Gautam Kanodia, Managing Director, Hygiene Plus Pvt. Ltd. said: “Hygiene Plus has become a credible brand name itself within its industry over a short span of time. With our assertive growth prospects for the years ahead, we were looking to work with a PR agency that could use their acumen to deliver us integrated marketing communication solutions, in line with our brand vision, and enable us to connect with our diverse customers across different platforms. We needed someone who could advise us on how to improve the firm’s brand image and Advent PR came up with decisive solutions. We are certain that they will effectively position our brand in the market by creating a recall value among the customers.”

Added Kheman Kumar, Director, Advent Public Relations Pvt. Ltd.: “We are delighted to announce that we have been selected as Hygiene Plus’s ideal PR and brand communications agency. At Advent PR, we aim to provide the finest service possible to our clients, and we are convinced that as their valued communication partners, we will support them in their mission and assist them in meeting their objectives. We are eager to work with Hygiene Plus to assist them to create and achieve their goal of expanding their business to new levels.”