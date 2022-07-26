ABP Live campaign for Smart TV app

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

ABP Network has launched a promotional campaign for its ABP Live Smart TV app. The app, which is available on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG Smart TV and other platforms offers a range of advanced features that make it a must-have for any Indian television viewers.

Adds a communique: “The new promotional campaign is designed with highlighting special features specifically for news viewing enthusiasts. The campaign encourages users to watch all ABP Network channels on a single platform. It further offers them to pause and repeat any part of a show or news on the smart TV app and, also lets the viewers watch their favourite show at a time convenient to them. The new promotional campaign is a reminder of ABP Network’s ongoing commitment to making television accessible to everyone.”