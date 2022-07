Abhishek Sood joins Prabhudas Lilladher as Lead – PR

12 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Prabhudas Lilladher, the financial services organisation, has appointed Abhishek Sood as the Lead – Public Relations. He will report to Shaili Vora – Head of Group Strategy, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the appointment, Amisha Vora, Owner and Joint Managing Director, Prabhudas Lilladher, said: “Over the years, our mission has been to power India’s financial growth and help our clients in their wealth creation journey. To achieve this mission, strategic communication is important, which is where Abhishek’s role becomes critical. We are pleased to have him on board to spearhead the media engagements for Prabhudas Lilladher. His rich experience and in-depth understanding of the media landscape will add immense value, and help in amplifying the the impressive work we have been doing.”