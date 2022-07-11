Abhinav Srivastava is CEO, Madison PR

11 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Madison PR, a unit of Madison World, has just announced the appointment of Abhinav Krishna Srivastava as its Chief Executive Officer. He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office.

Prior to joining Madison PR, he spent two-odd years at SPAG Asia and D Yellow Elephant as Chief Operating Officer. Said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World: “I am delighted to have Abhinav lead our very capable and experienced Madison PR team as CEO. Am sure he will take Madison PR to new heights and will add a lot of value to our client’s business.”

On joining Madison and commencing his new role, Srivastava added: “I’m beyond excited to join Madison Public Relations and be a part of such a respected, mission-driven team of India’s leading homegrown agency group. I look forward to developing our business by building on established clients and finding new opportunities for growth. As communications domain has got revamped in the past two years, I believe Madison’s might and my multi-sectoral experience will help us expand our growth horizon and get into the big league!”