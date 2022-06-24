Yes Bank appoints Nipun Kaushal as CMO

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Yes Bank has appointed Nipun Kaushal as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, he will be responsible for the Marketing and Corporate Communication (MCC) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions of the Bank. He will be reporting to Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, Yes Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank said: “We are delighted to welcome Nipun to lead the Marketing function of the Bank. We are sure that with his expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an instrumental role in this transformational journey of the Bank. With Nipun’s appointment as the Chief Marketing Officer, the brand will rely on him to leverage his capability of storytelling and brand building to help the Bank usher in the next level of growth and increase customer delight.”