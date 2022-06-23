Xavier Prabhu relected Iprex APAC prez

By Our Staff

Xavier Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of PRHUB, has been elected President for the second term in the APAC region of Iprex, the global communication platform.

Said Prabhu: “The first two years has been a phenomenal learning experience. With the active support of all the partners in the region, have been able to build a highly cohesive and well-knit One APAC Team in the region. Within the network we have been able to increase awareness of the region and the capabilities of the partners here leading to significant growth in business being shared into and out of the region. Look forward to building on this further in my next tenure.”