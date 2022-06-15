Xapads appoints Gagan Uppal as Country Head – MENA

15 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Xapads Media, a programmatic adtech platform, has announced the appointment of Gagan Uppal as country head for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to give it a local leadership boost in the region. Xapads Media, with the onboarding of Uppal, will focus on its strategic growth strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the MENA region.

Speaking the appointment, Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media, said: “With a focused approach to further expand our horizons, Xapads will strengthen its position in the MENA region with a new Country Head. We are delighted to have Gagan on board, with his leadership skills and work experience he would contribute to further strengthen our footprints in the MENA region”.