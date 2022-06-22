Wunderman Thompson promotes Kurkure

By Our Staff

Kurkure snacks has unveiled a new TVC campaign to introduce its latest flavour – Kurkure Chatpata Cheese. The fusion flavour extends the brand’s classic ‘masala’ flavour with its combination of international cheese and Indian ‘chatpatapan’.

Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director – Brand Marketing, Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said: “For over 20 years, Kurkure has been the family-entertainer that adds a spark of quirky masti into the daily lives of its consumers. We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do by creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable modern Indian family moments. Our latest TVC intends to transform any family moment into an entertaining one with our new Chatpata Cheese fusion flavour that is truly ‘videsi mein desi chatpatapan’!”

Expressing her thoughts on the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, “Kurkure now brings alive an irresistible new flavour by dramatizing the fusion of India’s favourite masaledar crunch with an International cheese flavour. Watch how ‘videsi mein desi chatpatapan’ will make a perfect snack in the new ad campaign.”