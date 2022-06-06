Wondrlab acquires performance marketer Neon

06 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Wondrlab has acquired Neon, a performance marketing agency. The Neon acquisition follows the WYP acquisition and the Opportune acquisition.

According to a communique, Neon uses data, creativity, and deep platform understanding to successfully deliver bottom-of-the-funnel campaigns. Since its inception, the agency has helped more than 100 brands grow, by delivering on conversions and leads.

Said Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO at Wondrlab: “Meher and his team share our passion for building incredible solutions that straddle both products and service. As the teams come together, it will help us deliver a seamless full-funnel experience for our clients. Super exciting.”

Added Meher Patel, Founder of Neon: “We are excited to be a part of the Wondrlab family. The ambition to build India’s first Network is exciting to say the least. The singular focus on delivering on the full-funnel seamlessly is exciting. What is even more exciting is the ability of the Group to have real skin in the game. Our journey at Neon gets new wings.”

Said Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Wondrlab: “The only way to deliver on the full-funnel promise is to have incredible leadership and deep specialization. The balance between great storytelling and delivering performance has to go hand-in-hand. Beyond that, the chemistry and the human connect is critical. That is what we have focused on through the acquisition phase. Wondrlab wishes a warm welcome to the entire Neon family.”

Added Yesha Shetty, Co-Founder of Neon: “As a creative leader focused on performance, I look forward to learning how Wondrlab teams create magic.”