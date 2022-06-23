Wipro retains Experience Commerce as digital agency

23 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Experience Commerce; a Cheil group company, has announced that it has consolidated the ongoing partnership with Wipro Consumer Lighting by retaining another year’s contract for its digital mandate. The mandate cements the six-year-old ongoing relationship between Wipro and EC which has witnessed positive business results year on year.

Said Jayaganesan Kandan, Marketing Head at Wipro Consumer Lighting: “It is extremely important for us to continuously be in touch with our consumers. Be it our new product launches, festive campaigns, or any other promotional drives, it becomes crucial for us to communicate in a crisp and clear manner that is creative too. Experience Commerce is highly focused and acts based on a sharp customer data-driven approach that helps the visibility of our products to the right audience and helps us increase our sales and revenue. Experience Commerce has provided us support irrespective of the day of the week or the hour of the day. We see a perfect partner in them for our digital requirements.”

Added Meera Ghare, Vice President, Account Management at Experience Commerce: “Wipro is not our client but more like a family now. Since the early days of the digital journey, we have grown together from strength to strength. The partnership is very strategic, and we are extremely focused on delivering the best of ours to Wipro. EC’s combination of content, technology, and strategy will continue to help Wipro increase its consumer base and business. While working together we have learnt so much from them and look forward to multiplying the value in their business.”