Vahdam Teas appoints Sneha Beriwal as CMO

14 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Vahdam Teas has appointed Sneha Beriwal as Chief Marketing Officer. She will lead the entire marketing function at Vahdam India globally and will report into the Founder/CEO Bala Sarda.

Said Sarda: “I’m very excited to welcome Sneha to our team. She has joined VAHDAM at an exciting time of growth and brings a tremendous amount of marketing expertise with her. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will be leveraging her capacity for storytelling and brand building to help the company usher in the next level of growth.”

Added Beriwal: “I am excited to partner in Bala Sarda’s vision of building a Global brand from India. Vahdam has all the ingredients ready for creating a very unique and compelling brand. The vision, the product and the ambition to create something global is a combination that’s unique to Vahdam, and that is what has excited me to join Vahdam. I want to use my experience in brand building, storytelling and focusing on the customer and contribute to this growing purpose led organization.”