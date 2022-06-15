TV9 Network announces launch of Mega Thought Fest

14 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

TV9 Network has announced the launch of a two-day ‘thoughtfest’ titled ‘What India Thinks Today Global Summit’ to be held in New Delhi on June 17 and 18.

The summit will bring together over 75 leading international and national speakers from the field of politics, governance, economics, healthcare, culture and sports.

Union home minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address on June 17. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will launch the proceedings on June18, Day Two of the summit. In all 15 Union cabinet ministers will share their vision for India. Chief Ministers drawn from across the country will also speak. Former premiers David Cameron of Hamid Karzai of Aghanisation will also speak.

Speaking on the occasion, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said: “With this summit, we intend to catalyse interesting conversations, discussions and deliberations that hope to show a blueprint of India’s journey to become the leader of the new world. The journey isn’t without challenges. But the goal is as sacred as it is ambitious, driven by strong leadership, collective will and commitment of the entire nation. The ultimate aim of this event is to generate ideas and thoughts through free-wheeling discussions to achieve a common objective of India becoming the ‘Vishwa Guru’.”