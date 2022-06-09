TV9 appoints Deep Upadhyay, Interim Editor, Convergence & Strategy

By Our Staff

TV9 Group has appointed Deep Upadhyay as Interim Editor, Convergence and Strategy. As part of this, Upadhyay takes over as the Interim Editor of TV9 Hindi and English websites respectively. He will also coordinate with other group regional digital assets.

The Group is effecting certain strategic changes at the leadership level to ensure TV9 Digital emerges as a champion, notes a communique.