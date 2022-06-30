Trailer unveils expansion strategy

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Trailer Park Group, the entertainment marketing and content production company, revealed the next stage in its APAC expansion strategy, which includes the appointment of Tamagna Ghosh as Managing Director of APAC, and Gina Grosso as SVP of Global Production, as well as an investment in state-of-the-art technology.

Ghosh is based in Mumbai and Grosso is based in Los Angeles; both will report to Trailer Park Group CEO, Rick Eiserman. The appointment of Ghosh and Grosso follows the recent acquisition of Mumbai-based creative boutique, White Turtle Studios, which is said to have established Trailer Park Group’s in-market presence in India. White Turtle Studios’ co-founders, Ankit Bhatia and Avinash Rajan, who co-lead White Turtle Studios’ 140-person Mumbai office, will report to Ghosh.

Said Trailer Park Group CEO, Rick Eiserman: “We could not be more excited to announce this next phase in our growth plan for the APAC region, and to welcome Tamagna and Gina to the Trailer Park Group leadership team,” “APAC is one of the world’s largest growth markets and our investments in this region are crucial to meet our clients’ global demands. Both Tamagna and Gina’s impressive backgrounds and deep industry experience make them exceptionally well-qualified to help us grow our business throughout the region.”