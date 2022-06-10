Taapsee is brand ambassador Vogue Eyewear

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Vogue Eyewear has unveiled a new campaign with Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador. Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the campaign.

Said Gunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head, Vogue Eyewear: “Our new summer campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu encourages women to celebrate themselves. The new collection from Vogue Eyewear is a perfect fit for every occasion and mood – be it a casual-cool look for brunch or sharp, power-dressing for work, our new range covers it all. Taapsee is the perfect embodiment of the essence of the campaign, embracing her authentic self effortlessly and inspiring women everywhere to let the world see them as they are – confident and powerful in their own skin.”

Added Adrijaa Sanyal, Senior Creative Director at Brandmovers India: “Vogue Eyewear’s latest range for Summer ’22 is the key inspiration behind the campaign this year. We wanted to highlight the contemporary vintage-glam aesthetics of the new range while staying true to the core message of celebrating individual spirit and self-expression that Vogue Eyewear has consistently strived to inspire their consumers with. We’ve crafted the film with an intention to convey the sense of unfaltering confidence and power that comes from self-assertion and making oneself visible, no matter who or where they are. The campaign aims to encourage consumers to embrace their uniqueness and show up to the world everyday armoured with a high spirit and high fashion that the new range from Vogue Eyewear brings to their toolbox of self-expression.”