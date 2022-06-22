Star Bharat rolls out marketing campaign for new show

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Star Bharat, the Hindi general entertainment channel from Disney Star rolled a major marketing offensive for its new show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. The show is hosted by singer Shaan.

Speaking about the campaign, the channel spokesperson said: “At Star Bharat, our focus is to ensure our viewers are entertained and deeply engaged. We are excited to add new ideas into our campaigns, and create innovations which are genuinely engaging and fascinating for our viewers. In India, weddings are full of festivities and fun and we have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement of a typical Indian wedding for our viewers. We are confident that this interactive and engaging approach will help the show reach a larger audience.”