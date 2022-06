SonyLIV 2.0 celebrates two years

20 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

SonyLIV 2.0 is celebrating the second anniversary of its relaunch. To mark the two years in its new avatar, SonyLIV 2.0 is expanding its content offering with 50+ Hindi and 50+ other language premium content.

Notes a communique: “SonyLIV will soon foray into Tamil originals with its first web-series Meme Boys, Tamil Rockerz among others; followed by originals in Telugu and Malayalam.”