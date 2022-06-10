Sony Yay launches pet rescue agency at KidZania

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Sony channel has announced its partnership with KidZania to launch a unique Pet Rescue Agency.

Said Sujoy Roy Bardhan, Head of Marketing, On Air Promotions and Licensing, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre: “Pet welfare is extremely close to my heart. At Sony Yay it has been our constant endeavor to empower kids and further serve the purpose of reaching out to our audiences. The launch of the Pet Rescue Agency not just helps us to take another step in the same direction, but also helps us inculcate the right approach into the future citizens of the country.”

Added Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer, KidZania: “KidZania has always envisioned providing children with an all-rounded multi-dimensional edutainment that contributes to the overall growth of their personality. By partnering with Sony Yay, a brand that believes in business with purpose, we not only aim at enabling children to explore what it is like being a pet rescuer but also instill in them values like care and compassion as well as a sense of responsibility towards pets. We believe that inculcating such crucial values at a young age can go a long way in empowering kids to build a better world for themselves in the future.”