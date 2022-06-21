Sony Sports to live telecast India cricket with two bilateral series

21 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Sports Network will live telecast two bilateral series with India tour of Ireland and India tour of England in succession.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are delighted to have India cricket back on Sony Sports Network with two back-to-back bilateral series. Viewers are excited to watch the much-anticipated fifth Test against England which has been a mainstay of all the cricket conversations in the past year, and fans across the nation have been looking forward to this closure. As we get a conclusion for the 2021 series, we are excited to start the next chapter with 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. And to further provide audiences with a seamless and holistic viewing experience, we present our LIVE studio show, Extraaa Innings that features a star-studded panel and both the series will be live telecast in four languages.”