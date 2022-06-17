Sonu Sood promotes Shyam Steel in new TVC

By Our Staff

Shyam Steel producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars launched their new TVC campaign featuring Sonu Sood. It is the extension of Shyam Steel’s “Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai” campaign. The TVC campaign has been created by Mogae Media and is directed by Vaibhav Misra.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said: “The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand. We at Shyam Steel aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. The TVC reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Sonu’s exemplary work in assisting people achieve their dreams. Through this campaign we are looking to establish a deeper connect with our target audience.”

Added Harish Arora, Creative Director, Mogaé Media: “With Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars TVC, we’ve tried to ignite the dreams of millions of youth in this country. The youth of today is well prepared to reach the pinnacle of success in the new India. And rest of the glory was added by the exceptionally polished actor and a great human being – Sonu Sood.”