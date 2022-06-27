Shemaroo elevates Rahul Mishra

27 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Shemaroo Entertainment has promoted Rahul Mishra to head the organisation’s initiatives across Web 3.0. In his new role, Mishra will be working on identifying and building various opportunities in the third wave of the internet that is more transparent and uses technologies like blockchain, AI and IOT to create a more interactive user experience for the company.

Said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment: “We are delighted to elevate Rahul Mishra to his new role. His long and steady contribution has helped the company scale great heights. Rahul’s promotion is aptly timed as we plan to accelerate our brand’s growth using Web 3.0 technologies.”

Added Mishra: “I am grateful and thrilled to take up this new role. It’s an honour to be a part of the brand that has been entertaining India for 60 years and to work with the best minds in the industry. The future is exciting and bright with the arrival of newer technologies, and I look forward to navigating Shemaroo’s journey into the next stage of the evolution of the internet.”