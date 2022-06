Senco rolls out campaign

17 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Senco Gold & Diamonds, the jewellery retailer from Eastern India, has announced the roll-out of its new Bangle Utsav 2022 campaign titled #KalaiyonKeLiyeKalakari.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said: “Our new campaign Kalaiyon Ke Liye Kalakari is a tribute to the infinite creativity and power of human hands. Our bangles are more than just ornaments; they are precious works of art, created by the hands of master artisans to adorn the hands of every woman. The new campaign is part of Bangle Utsav which is a celebration of womanhood with more than 100 exquisitely handcrafted designs in gold, diamond and platinum.”