Seagull Advertising launches new startups

09 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Seagull Advertising, a Pune-based integrated marketing communications agency, hosted the “Seagull Brand Launch showcase” event on June 6 in Pune to showcase the launch of new start-ups like Redeemption, crypto token platform , Toilet Seva, a GPS -based tech solution for users to discover hygiene and safe toilets nearby, and Fundook, a high-tech sport.

Said Sameer Desai, Managing Director of Seagull Advertising: “It has always been an objective of Seagull Advertising to be the go-to Startup accelerator in Pune. We are honoured to be a part of the success journey these new brands are aiming for. We have always helped brands to establish their niche in the market and I am sure with time all these brands shall scale new heights which we are excited to witness in the near future.”