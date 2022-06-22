Sameer Rao is CEO of ABP Creativons

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

ABP Network has appointed Sameer Rao as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Rao has a wide-ranging experience of two decades in television, film, and digital platforms. He will be operating from ABP Network’s Mumbai office.

Commenting on Sameer’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said: “We are pleased to welcome Sameer Rao to the ABP Network family. We are certain that with his expertise and accomplishments, he will take ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd. to greater heights. In this dynamic period of digital growth, his vision will perfectly align with our goals for ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd. I believe that over time, his knowledge, and ingenuity will further contribute to the organization’s success.”