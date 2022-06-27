Saare Jahaan Se Achcha

27 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

If it was the Olympics, it would’ve merited a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this is just an advertising festival, where work are recognised for commercial work, so perhaps expecting a call from the PM would be a bit much.

The victories of the Indian contingent last week though are worthy of that call. Indian creative agencies brought home 47 metals, and this does not include the shortlists.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru was named Cannes Lions 2022 Agency of the Year, as well as awarded a Titanium, three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions for ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media. This also makes the campaign the most awarded campaign ever. Note: it’s an agency from Bengaluru and not Mumbai or New Delhi NCR.

Said Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India. “When you begin Cannes Lions with a Grand Prix, you think you have already hit a lifetime achievement, but this week just got better and better. It is hard to describe how we feel on receiving three Grand Prix, let alone a Titanium and to top it all off, Agency of the Year – it is a moment to rejoice for each one of us at Dentsu Creative India. The team is just so proud of the work, but also the outcome too,” adding: “We got the world talking about something which really matters deeply, something which will change the way that historically important artefacts are handled in the future, and in turn could change the way that history is taught to millions around the world. Now that is very special indeed.”

Added Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative: “Winning the Agency of the Year is an emotion I cannot even begin to describe. When I used to watch other agencies win the title I often wondered if I ever would get that same honour. What they say is true. Dreams DO come true! I’m over the moon with the Titanium win along with the hat trick of Grand Prix and a whole lot of other metals. Not just me I think no one in the entire Indian ad industry has been part of such a huge haul of Lions ever before. And I do believe we are the first full-service Indian agency to win the title of Agency of the Year. I doff my hat to the entire team responsible for the Unfiltered History Tours. Those who are with us now and those who have moved on. Congratulations all. For now, it’s party time!”

The other Grand Prix this year went to VMLY&R India’s ‘The Killer Pack’ campaign for Maxx Flash in the Health & Wellness Lions category to Leo Burnett for its ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for P&G India’s Whisper. This was a Grand Prix for Sustainable Development Goals Lions, again a first for India.

Meanwhhile, Ogilvy India also brought home a Titanium Lion for Mondelez India’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ campaign. The work also bagged two Golds, a Silver and a Bronze.

Said Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “I am delighted that the people’s choice is also the jury’s choice. I am very proud of the team that worked on it.”

As the table indicates, FCB has continued its winning spree and netted as many as 14 metals.