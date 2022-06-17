RR Kabel tilts towards Tilt

16 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

The consumer business of RR Kabel has awarded its brand and communications mandate to Mumbai based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions.

Said Vivek Abrol, CEO – FMEG of RR Kabel: “We are now moving into an expansion phase with the acquisition of the Luminous – Home Electrical Business. This now bolsters our product portfolio and vision to be a leading player in the FMEG category. We had worked closely with the Tilt team over the last few months on RR consumer brand and are thrilled to bring them on board now as a long term partner. With brand capabilities of team Tilt, and their all-in mindset and approach, we are excited to partner with them on our journey of building a meaningful branded portfolio in an ever-evolving category.”

Added Rajiv Chatterjee, Co-founder & CBO, Tilt Brand Solutions: “It is indeed very encouraging for us that the consumer electrical business of RR Kabel has entrusted us to build their vast portfolio. We passionately believe in RR Kabel’s – FMEG ambition and ability to be seen as a leader in this category, in terms of both, quality and understanding of the consumer; and we will bring to bear all that we have, to fulfil the rightful ambition of Vivek and the rest of the RR team”