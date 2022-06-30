Rishi Negi is Endemol Big Boss

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Banijay, the independent content producer/ distributor, has announced the appointment of Rishi Negi as its new CEO for Endemol Shine India. He will oversee the existing team, day-to-day affairs, and its productions.

Negi joins from Banijay Asia, where, until now, he has served as Chief Operating Officer. There, he supported CEO, Deepak Dhar, and the wider business, with all operational, commercial, financial, and general business-driven strategic matters. He joined the group with over two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment, and retail, having worked for the likes of the Taj Group of hotels, and Emerald Asia Media Fame India limited among others.

In the new role, he will report to Banijay’s COO, Peter Langengerg, who oversees the region.

Added Langenberg: “Banijay prides itself on the development and retention of its talent, and with that in mind, it is great to be supporting Rishi in his next role as CEO, Endemol Shine India. Since he began in his post with Banijay Asia, he has been a strong backbone for the business and partner for Deepak Dhar in maintaining the entity’s growth trajectory, particularly through the pandemic. We look forward to seeing him continue to flourish in this new position.”