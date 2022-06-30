Rhiti Group partners with Stanvee

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Rhiti Group, the integrated marketing and brand experience company, has announced a partnership with Mumbai-based Stanvee, a convenience services provider, to help elevate its brand experience and public profile.

Said Arun Pandey Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Rhiti Group: “Stanvee is an organisation positioned perfectly to succeed in the Digital Economy of today and more so in the future. Consumers of the post-pandemic world are today willing to pay a premium for convenience and Stanvee’s offerings we believe have caught the pulse of the new age consumer. With Rhiti’s strengths in marketing and brand elevation, we are extremely confident of the roaring success of this partnership and look forward to exciting times together.”

Added Suraj Kumar Behera Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Stanvee: “We are glad to have Rhiti as our partners in our journey to become the most trusted and valued brand in consumer convenience services. Stanvee has just the right mix of easy to access services for consumers across the value-chain, in a post-pandemic Digital Economy. With the proven credentials of Rhiti, we believe our messaging and brand experience will reach the next level in what we believe, will be a mutually fulfilling partnership for years to come.”