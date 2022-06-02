Reliance-backed Fynd Platform launches ad campaign

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Reliance-owned startup Fynd has rolled out an ad titled ‘Retail ka Naya address!’ to promote the Fynd platform. The ad campaign is conceptualised and produced by agency EmotionalFulls.

Said Ragini Varma, Growth Lead at Fynd Platform: “Covid-19 has made the traditional business method obsolete. It has opened the doors for embracing the digital route and online transactions. As a result, it became challenging for small retailers to continue their survival as they lacked resources, proper understanding, and knowledge for starting their business online. Witnessing such a backdrop, we have helped these retailers to start their online businesses to cater to the changing customer preferences with the right guidance and support. We have helped these brands undergo a digital transformation by solving various problems related to delivery assistance, payment gateway integration, data insights with tracking and analytics, etc. We have launched our latest ad campaign to further extend our support to businesses in need and urge them to integrate with us.”