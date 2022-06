Rediff appoints Sreeparna Gupta to head Cal

21 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Rediffusion appoints Sreeparna Gupta as Branch Head and Head of Client Servicing, Kolkata office.

Gupta has over a decade of experience in Advertising and Marketing Communications in Kolkata. She started her career in Advertising with Rediffusion and subsequently worked with other leading agencies and brands in the city.

Said Ruchira Raina, Executive Director, South & East for Rediffusion: “The coming in of Sreeparna will further strengthen our Kolkata office. It is good to have someone so young and driven on the team. Sreeparna’s mandate for Rediffusion Kolkata is to raise the creative bar, and provide cerebral leadership on our brands in the Eastern market,”