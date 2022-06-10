Ranveer Singh promotes Astral Pipes in new campaign

By Our Staff

Astral Pipes has launched a brand campaign with actor Ranveer Singh. It builds on a new catchphrase in Sindhi “Dadho Sutho” (very good). The campaign has been conceptualised by The Womb Communications.

Said Kairav Engineer, VP – Business Development Astral Limited: “Our objective is to increase consumer involvement and preference for good quality pipes while the purchase decision is made. The average cost of residential plumbing is roughly about 2% of the overall cost of building a house. So the probable saving here could be minuscule against which the risk is so huge of jeopardizing entire house. We intend to educate consumers to invest in good quality pipes while spending to make their dream home.”

Added Heval Patel, Head of Account Management, The Womb: “In a commoditized, low-involvement category, we were clear that we had to create a preference for Astral Pipes. In our numerous conversations with homeowners and influencers (plumbers/contractors) we understood that while people meticulously plan every aspect of their homes like interior decors, tiles, furniture, etc. to match lifestyle and status, they inadvertently end up using compromised pipes. As a leading and trusted pipe brand in India, we had to highlight the ill-effects of doing so and eventually make Astral synonymous with a very good quality pipe for the homeowners and the influencers and hence the use of the phrase “Astral Dadho Sutho”.