Ranveer Singh learns new ‘moves’ for latest campaign of Rupa Frontline

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Rupa Frontline, the men’s innerwear brand, has launched a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The film is conceptualised by Sideways.

Commenting on the new television commercial for Rupa Frontline, Mukesh Agarwal, Director Rupa and Company Limited, said: “We have consciously moved away from the traditional ‘boy-impresses-girl-and-takes-her-away’ kind of storyline with this TVC in order to be more relevant to today’s youth, who are our real target audience. Challenges are part and parcel of life. Rupa Frontline celebrates the human ability to smartly overcome these challenges without being too predictable or clichéd. Our customers have loved Rupa Frontline over the years and this is one of our ways to acknowledge their faith and trust in the brand.”

Added Sameer Sojwal – Creative Head, Sideways: “Using celebrities interestingly always makes ads more memorable. So we used Ranveer in a new role – as a chess master. Through his infectious energy, we played up the effortless style and ease that Rupa Frontline stands for.”