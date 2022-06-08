Rajkumar Rao finds own squad for BGMI in digital campaign

Krafton, Inc., the South Korean video game developer, has unveiled its latest digital campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) featuring actor Rajkumar Rao. The campaign follows the journey of Rao as he discovers BGMI’s fun gameplay for the first time and forms a squad with his group of friends.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Minu Lee, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile India said: “Our community is deeply important to us, and our efforts have always been to create an enjoyable, and diverse gaming experience for players in India. Through this campaign we wanted to invite new players to the game and showcase how everyone can find their squads within BGMI. With our 2022 BGMI tournaments underway, this campaign encourages players to embrace their inner gamers, and gear up for an exciting year ahead.”