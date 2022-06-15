Qyou Media partners with OnePlus

14 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Qyou Media India has partnered with OnePlus, giving OnePlus TV users access to its IP channels – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan.

Commenting on amping up its digital footprint in India, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said: “Connected TV platforms as a medium are witnessing an explosive growth in India. As a young entertainment brand, making digital-native content available for viewers on linear TV, provides us with an opportunity to open doors to millions of viewers and also give our content a place and platform of its own. We believe that as a disruptive and differentiated brand, expanding our digital footprints with major Connected TV platforms such as OnePlus TV will further bring us one step closer in becoming a holistic entertainment brand in India.”

Added Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region: “Providing a truly immersive and intelligent smart TV experience to our community, is the central focus of the OnePlus smart TV portfolio. We are thrilled to partner with QYOU Media, and this association will provide our community access to unique content curated by digital creators from across the region, further elevating the viewing experience for our users.”