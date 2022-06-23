Puretech Digital scales up top deck

23 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Puretech Digital agency has announced top-level elevations in its senior leadership team as part of the agency’s growth strategy. Kedar Kulkarni and Hardik Shah have been promoted as Vice Presidents – Digital. They will focus on setting up the marketing automation and data ecosystems at Puretech Digital to ensure client success.

Speaking on the elevation Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said “The senior-level elevations are in sync with our firm’s view and growth plans in the next few years. Kedar and Hardik have played a pivotal role in our journey and understand the company’s vision and ideologies. Digital marketing is an ever-evolving space and I look forward to working with them to bring in some path-breaking solutions for our clients. I am sure they will continue to drive excellence and take us to greater heights.”