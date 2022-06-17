Publicis appoints Chief Metaverse Officer

17 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe France has announced a new interface to further help its clients understand, navigate and develop Web3 strategies. The interface will take the form of an avatar named Leon in the role of Chief Metaverse Officer.

Created by Publicis Conseil, Leon has spent his entire career with the agency. As a Web3 native, he has strong grounding across communication disciplines and is a metaverse expert.

Said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe: “The metaverse isn’t a destination, it’s a real-time learning moment for all. It requires interrogation, education and experimentation. We are committed to being on that journey with our clients, to help them understand what it means for their business and to bring them the existing Web3 capabilities in the Groupe across data, media and technology. Leon embodies that as an avatar and will help our clients navigate this new channel and progress every step of the way.”