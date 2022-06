Priyanka Wadhwa joins CommsCredible

06 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Integrated communications agency CommsCredible has announced that Priyanka Wadhwa has joined it as Head of Strategy & Growth. She will be leading the company’s international expansion plans, and developing its business strategy in alignment with the organization’s overall goals.

Talking about her joining, Aman Dhall, Founder of CommsCredible, said, ”We are delighted to onboard Priyanka in our core team. Her rich experience of scaling up early stage ventures in the international markets, creating distribution networks for global brands, as well operational experience of creating strong frameworks to lead market development for a niche sector player would help us accelerate our next phase of growth.”