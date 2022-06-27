Prime Video collaborates with AMC Networks

27 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks, an American entertainment company, have announced the launch of AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels. AMC+ is a subscription service that offers Prime members access to scripted dramas, fan-favourite franchises, and a wide range of ad-free exclusive series and films from the US and around the world.

Said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India: “As the destination for the latest, acclaimed and popular international content, at Amazon Prime Video, we believe in super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience. Since launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the choice of English and international content available to customers further by giving them access to a wide range of exclusive, high-quality programming from multiple streaming services, while offering them the convenience of enjoying their favourite shows and movies at a single destination, with all their favourite Prime Video features. We are delighted to partner with AMC Networks and offer our viewers an even wider selection of popular and blockbuster English content. Prime members have loved our extensive selection of premium international content, available as add-on subscriptions, and we are committed to satisfying their diverse entertainment needs.”

Added Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+: “AMC+ offers viewers thousands of hours of celebrated and award-winning series, including our critically-acclaimed dramas from The Son to 61st Street as well as the next generation of fan-driven franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. With our upcoming slate of AMC+ Originals like Dark Winds and Moonhaven along with access to Acorn TV’s beloved international mysteries and dramas, AMC+ combines thought-provoking stories and iconic characters in one subscription. We are excited to partner with Prime Video Channels to bring our slate of original programming to audiences in India and look forward to delivering many exclusive premieres in the months ahead.”