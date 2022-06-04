PR Professionals bags mandate for Daiki Axis

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Delhi-based PR firm PR Professionals has won the PR mandate for Daiki Axis India. The firm will be responsible for providing end-to-end PR solutions to Daiki Axis India.

Said Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Daiki Axis, an organization working towards the noble cause of water conservation. I am confident that PR Professionals will be able to strengthen Daiki Axis India’s brand presence in the country and create meaningful dialogs around water conservation.”

Added Kamal Tiwari, Country Head, Daiki Axis India: “We are committed to promoting water conservation in India through our trusted wastewater treatment technology. We are excited to partner with PR Professionals on our communications objectives as we strengthen our presence across the country.”