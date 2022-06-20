PR Professionals bags Jindal Stainless mandate

20 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Integrated communications firm, PR Professionals (PRP) has won the public relations mandate for Jindal Stainless. The account will be led by PR Professionals’ Gurugram office and will provide services including reputation management, media relation, crisis management, establishing thought leadership, community engagement, and branding and marketing communications.

Said Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals: “We are honoured to partner with Jindal Stainless, India’s leading manufacturers of stainless steel. I am confident that PRP will be able to play a key role in augmenting Jindal Stainless’ vision of improving lives through trustworthy and innovative Stain-less solutions.”

Added Sonal Singh, Head, Corporate Communications of Jindal Stainless: “With sustainability at its core, Jindal Stainless is committed to propel the Indian stainless-steel sector to newer avenues of growth. We take pride in developing world-class ‘Swadeshi’ stainless steel products that cater to the domestic and international markets, while voicing the concerns of the domestic stainless-steel players and supporting their development. We are excited to partner with PR Professionals for meeting our PR and communication objectives as we take up new challenges going forth.”