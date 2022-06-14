Policybazaar launches new campaign

14 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Policybazaar, one of India’s largest online insurance marketplaces, has unveiled its new tagline – ‘Har Family Hogi Insured’ .

Said Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Policybazaar.com said, “With our commitment to putting customers at the centre of our services, we have been able to successfully enhance the level of insurance awareness for our existing consumers. We want to take the insurance distribution and access to every nook and corner of the country. This refreshed brand commitment focuses on Tier 2 and 3 cities for advancing a higher level of awareness regarding insurance protection. The new tagline launch emphasises our aim to democratise insurance in India where each member of the household is insured.”

Talking about the announcement, Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com said, “Our focus has always been on improving India’s insurance penetration and casting a wider financial safety net for each family in the country. Our new tagline to ‘Har Family Hogi Insured’ strongly re-emphasizes the brand’s core values and focus. Customers in smaller towns and cities are now increasingly gravitating towards adequate insurance coverage. We are also seeing a steady shift in the business mix with 59 percent of our insurance business coming from non-tier 1 cities, up from 28 percent in FY17.”