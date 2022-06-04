Pink Lemonade bags Kurl-On digital mandate

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Pink Lemonade Communications, an integrated marketing and communications agency, has signed up with Kurl-On Limited mattress manufacturing company as its agency partner for digital marketing.

Said Prashant Deshpande, Head – Brandcomm, Kurl-on: “We wanted an agency that would bring alive the spirit of the Kurl-On brand for the Indian digital audience and we made the right decision by choosing Pink Lemonade for the job. They have spent time understanding our brand language and imagery, and have successfully helped us reach out to our customer base in creative ways. They are aware about the type of content that will appeal to the younger audience as well as the older audience. Their work ethic and hands-on approach towards the project has made this partnership very successful for us. We look forward to a long-term working relationship with them.”

Added Pink Lemonade’s Founder and Chief Storyteller, Tina Garg: “At Pink Lemonade, we do a deep dive into the clients that we work with to truly understand the character and persona of the brand. Through our comparative analysis and strategies, we are able to position the brand for impact.We believe this is one of the key reasons why our approach aligned with Kurl-on’s expectations. We are excited to work with a household name like Kurl-On, one of the largest players in the Indian mattress industry .”