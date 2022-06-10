Ogilvy’s campaign for JSW Steel

JSW Steel, the flagship company of JSW Group, has unveiled its new campaign ‘Always Around’. The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy will be rolled out in an episodic manner through a 360-degree integrated campaign including TV, Digital, OOH etc.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Parth Jindal of JSW Group, said: “Steel is all around us and as consumers, we do not realize how central Steel is in modern living. Our latest brand campaign ‘Always Around’ was conceptualized to communicate the key role JSW Steel plays in our everyday lives and it originated from multiple stakeholder insights. The core thought for the campaign was to showcase our brand philosophy in a contemporary way.”

Added Ogilvy India Chief Creative Officer Sukesh Nayak: “JSW Steel today is a part of almost everything in our lives, from packaging to mobility. ‘Always Around’ is a platform for the same. The visual manifestation of the idea beautifully brings to life how JSW is truly all around us.”