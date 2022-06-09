Nukkad By Stage launches new commercial in ‘Desi Andaaz’

09 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Nukkad by Stage, a infotainment media platform, has launches a new digital ad commercial to create awareness of its credo ‘Desh Ki Baat, Desi Andaaz’.

Said Runa Sinha, Vice President: “The commercial is a refresh of the unique offering of Nukkad which helps brands build trust ,awareness leading to conversations amongst the Bharat audience. This will be coupled now with the other assets/ offerings of Nukkad which has a significant following.”

Added a communique: “Nukkad by Stage offerings reach 536 million Indians who spend an average of 24 min per day on video consumption. Hindi is the primary content language as 450 million Hindi speakers in India are twice as big a market as our country’s 220 million English speakers. Keeping that in mind, Nukkad has a total of 130M+ Reach, 50M+ Views, 10M+ Engagement, 110M+ Watch Time. Following are the assets (other pages) of Nukkad By Stage: Nukkad Foodmate, Geeksmate, Duniya Digest, and Nukkad Sports with a total audience of more than 10 million.” The company was founded by Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singhal and Shashank Vaishnav in 2019.