New TVC for Goodknight

28 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Goodknight, the Godrej Consumer Products mosquito repellent brand, has launched a new TVC campaign ‘Neendon ko nazar na lage’. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, this film captures the love of a father in taking care of their child’s needs and comfort.

Sharing her thoughts on the TVC, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said: “Through the new TVC campaign, Goodknight celebrates the unique bond between fathers and their children. Fathers are very much concerned about their little ones and want to offer them the best of care, comfort and protection. The TVC conveys the importance of an uninterrupted sleep for an infant’s overall health and well-being and how even a single mosquito can disrupt the same. As the market leader in household insecticides, we focus on creating this awareness amongst parents and empower them with relevant pest solutions.”

Added Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, Executive Creative Directors and VPs, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai: “Parents know that babies need their sleep to be happy and healthy.From to swaddling, parents do everything to make sure their babies fall asleep. Sleep so hard won needs to be protected in the best way possible, that’s why Goodknight. ‘Neendon ko nazar na lage’ isn’t just a campaign line. It’s a wish, a blessing that all parents have for their children.It captures the anxieties, efforts and emotions that parents go through every night. The film makes a clear shift for the brand and is also a reflection of dads playing an active role in parenting today. Dads eagerly welcome this new life stage and are more involved than ever before in bringing up their babies.”