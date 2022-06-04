Netflix and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to join forces

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Wavemaker brought together an industry first musical association with the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to compose the title track of Stranger Things Season 4 with an Indian twist.

Said Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India: “When we asked ourselves what is that one name that will resonate with multiple southern states and stand for all things ‘80s, there was only one answer – Raja sir. It has been an absolute privilege to work with him on this. As we listened to the track, he had composed in his studio which was a combination of his signature sounds, ending with the world famous Stranger Things theme, we had goose bumps. Netflix has gone the extra mile in reaching out to new regional audiences with this effort to make Stranger Things available in Tamil and Telugu. Today I’m sure Netflix has won a lot of hearts in the south with this video featuring the Maestro and we at Wavemaker are very proud to have made this happen along with our South entertainment partner One Mercuri and Still Water films. This association marks the beginning of the many firsts beautiful collaborations to come.”