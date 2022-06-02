Narayan Devanathan too moves on from Dentsu India

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Narayan Devanathan will be moving on from the role of Chief Client Officer (CCO) at Dentsu India, ending his 11-year-long stint with the network. He joins a long list of senior Dentsu folk who have left the group in the last year-odd.

Commenting on Devanathan’s decision, Peter Hujiboom, Interim CEO, Dentsu India said: “Narayan’s leadership has played an instrumental role in successfully aligning Dentsu India with the company’s global ambitions of becoming the most integrated advertising network in the world. His relentless commitment towards providing the finest solutions to our clients is commendable and I wish him all the best on his new endeavour.”

Added Devanathan: “My association with Dentsu goes way beyond the varied roles that I have held within the network. Dentsu has been a life-shaping experience for me and the decision to take this big leap to pursue my interests outside the advertising industry was a tough one but something I am keenly looking forward to. The network is a rich powerhouse of expertise; the enormity of exposure it offers is way beyond many milestones. As I look back, I am filled with gratitude to have been closely working with many of the best talents and industry leaders within the network.”