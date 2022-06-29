MSix bags media mandate for VKC Nuts

By Our Staff

MSix&Partners, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency, bagged the integrated media and social duties for VKC Nuts, exporters and importers of nuts and dried fruits.

Said Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India: “It is a pleasure to have VKC Nuts as a client. The dry fruits industry is seeing an upward trajectory with multiple innovations taking place. Our teams will work on integrated media duties for VKC by driving a combination of our expertise and our specialized outcome-based offerings to further enhance the brand and the experience it provides its customers. VKC nuts is focused on some major brand expansion plans, and we will help the brand grow with our start to end brand solutions.”

Added Gunjan Jain, Managing Director, VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd: “Equipped with the in-house expertise of data, analytics and audience insight, mSix&Partners will further strengthen VKC nuts’ offerings and bolster its position as the category leader.”